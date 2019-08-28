Council calls for senior accomodation

Menu
More independent housing for senior citizens is needed in the Somerset Region
News

Nathan Greaves
by
28th Aug 2019 11:05 AM

More independent housing for senior citizens is needed in the Somerset Region, a councillor has said.

During a recent meeting of the Brisbane Valley Interagency group, discussions were raised regarding the need for independent living accommodation for seniors.

Councillor Helen Brieschke brought these conversations to the attention of her fellow councillors during the 'matters of public interest' section at the previous Somerset council meeting.

"Most seniors have a need to downsize their accommodation, but don't want to transition to an aged care facility," she said.

"The current trend is to keep them in their home for longer, with visiting care services."

She said that many seniors were frustrated, because their old homes were too large to maintain, and they were experiencing isolation from being less mobile.

"People are seeking smaller style accommodation and this can be seen at Toogoolawah, with the private units in Cressbrook Street always occupied."

Due to the aging population in areas of Somerset, particularly Esk and Toogoolawah, Cr. Brieschke believed there was a growing need for more independent living accommodation to service seniors.

Census data from 2016 showed that 33.7% of residents in the Somerset area were aged 55 years or over.

She put forward the motion to petition the Minister for Housing for assistance in establishing more accommodation in these areas, with support from local aged care providers.

The motion received unanimous agreement from the rest of the council.

Gatton Star

