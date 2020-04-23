Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Somerset dog owners who currently have their dogs registered with council will not have to pay their registration renewals until 2021.
Somerset dog owners who currently have their dogs registered with council will not have to pay their registration renewals until 2021.
News

Council approves one-off extension on dog registrations

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOG owners in one local government area have been given a reprieve from registration fees, with an extra year being added, free of charge.

Somerset Regional Council voted this week to extend its dog registration renewal date to June 30, 2021 as part of its coronavirus assistance package.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said no new paperwork or payments would be required.

"All residents have to do is read the expiry date on their current purple dog rego tags as being June 30, 2021 instead of June 30, 2020. It's that simple," he said.

"I'm sure residents will understand that we will not be issuing new tags in the current circumstances and obviously we are not asking people to pay any new registration fee for dogs currently registered with Somerset Regional Council."

However, those whose animals are not currently registered, or who get new animals during this period, will still need to register them.

"Dogs that are currently not registered with council, will of course still need to be registered and council's introductory dog registration fee of $35 will apply for all new dogs," Cr Lehmann said

He added that although council's dog registration fees were already some of the most affordable in southeast Queensland, the once-off extension would help more than 3000 Somerset residents.

"This will provide additional relief to Somerset residents in these challenging times,

he said.

"I would also like to remind residents to give Council a call to check their details in our system are up to date, this ensures wandering or lost pets can be reunited with their owners quickly."

Council's customer service team are available from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday on

5424 4000.

dog registrations graeme lehmann somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council pushed to increase ratepayers’ rural fire levy

        premium_icon Council pushed to increase ratepayers’ rural fire levy

        Council News Fire brigades are asking for more funding after the unexpectedly severe fire season, but the extra money could come at a cost to ratepayers.

        Vandals target Lockyer Valley cattle farm equipment

        premium_icon Vandals target Lockyer Valley cattle farm equipment

        Crime “How could you do that to someone who’s trying to make a living?”

        22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        premium_icon 22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        Business The future of RSL clubs: Thousands lose jobs, veterans suffer

        Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        premium_icon Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        Politics Coronavirus QLD: Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact