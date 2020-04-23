Council approves one-off extension on dog registrations

Somerset dog owners who currently have their dogs registered with council will not have to pay their registration renewals until 2021.

DOG owners in one local government area have been given a reprieve from registration fees, with an extra year being added, free of charge.

Somerset Regional Council voted this week to extend its dog registration renewal date to June 30, 2021 as part of its coronavirus assistance package.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said no new paperwork or payments would be required.

"All residents have to do is read the expiry date on their current purple dog rego tags as being June 30, 2021 instead of June 30, 2020. It's that simple," he said.

"I'm sure residents will understand that we will not be issuing new tags in the current circumstances and obviously we are not asking people to pay any new registration fee for dogs currently registered with Somerset Regional Council."

However, those whose animals are not currently registered, or who get new animals during this period, will still need to register them.

"Dogs that are currently not registered with council, will of course still need to be registered and council's introductory dog registration fee of $35 will apply for all new dogs," Cr Lehmann said

He added that although council's dog registration fees were already some of the most affordable in southeast Queensland, the once-off extension would help more than 3000 Somerset residents.

"This will provide additional relief to Somerset residents in these challenging times,

he said.

"I would also like to remind residents to give Council a call to check their details in our system are up to date, this ensures wandering or lost pets can be reunited with their owners quickly."

Council's customer service team are available from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday on

5424 4000.