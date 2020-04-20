Council approves new COVID-19 financial relief measures

A LOCAL council has passed a range of new financial measures to assist the region through the COVID-19 crisis during a special meeting on Friday.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said Council her understood the extensive impact this pandemic is having throughout our community.

"In addition to the Federal and State government stimulus packages, Council has an important role to play in these circumstances given our existing relationships with the local business community," Cr. Milligan said.

The council has been quick to implement a range of relief measures which will provide some much-needed assistance to the community.

"We have moved to pass our Hardship Policy today, as well as a range of financial relief and economic support measures to provide immediate and medium-term support to the Lockyer Valley community and business owners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," Finance Portfolio Cr Chris Wilson said.

"Council will continue to consider a range of options that complement Commonwealth and State Government support packages to ensure we're playing our part too," Cr Wilson said.

The Hardship Policy provides a consistent framework for financial relief and is supported by additional measures, including:

Reviewing payment plans for ratepayers and debtors on a case-by-case basis with all payment plans to be reviewed by July 2020 to check suitability; and

All external debt collection processes be placed on hold until 30 June 2020 to be reviewed in July 2020 and new sale of land auction processes to be deferred until January 2021; and

Interest on overdue rates and charges and sundry debtors to be placed on hold from 1 March 2020 until 30 June 2020. To be reassessed through the 2020-21 budget; and

Extend the due date for licence renewals for food businesses to 30 September 2021 while still ensuring appropriate inspections and risk management of premises.

Future initiatives will be investigated and considered as part of Council's 2020-21 Budget processes, including:

reviewing Rates, charges and fees

extended due dates and overdue interest applications,

the community grants program and budget initiatives

projects with a focus on job creation, and

increased local employment contract opportunities.

For further information, contact Council on 1300 005 872 or visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au