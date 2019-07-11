Council approves $35,000 contribution to sports complex

LIGHTS ON: Lockyer Valley Regional Council has a approved a $35,000 contribution to cover a budget shortfall for a lighting project at Cahill Park.

LIGHTS ON: Lockyer Valley Regional Council has a approved a $35,000 contribution to cover a budget shortfall for a lighting project at Cahill Park. Blake Antrobus

A LOCAL sport facility will benefit from new lighting, thanks to council funding.

At Lockyer Valley Regional Council's meeting yesterday, councillors voted unanimously to approve a contribution of $35,000 in funding for lighting projects at Cahill Sports Complex.

The complex previously secured State and Federal funding for two separate lighting projects, one for the main football fields and the other to light the netball courts at the site.

These two projects were merged into one, and the savings from the merger allowed the complex to extended the planned lighting to cricket fields at the site.

The $35,000 contribution from the council will help fill a shortfall in the project's budget.

Council CEO Ian Church told councillors the project would be a benefit for the complex into the future.

"There's clearly a lot of money being spent at Cahill Park and this is about utilising and finalising that project,” Mr Church said.

Finance portfolio councillor Chris Wilson said the project was a good investment for the community.

"It's a small amount of money for council ... to tip in extra for what will be a great resource down there,” Cr Wilson said.

It is unclear when the project would be finalised.