Council announces latest recipients of grants funding
Community groups across the Lockyer Valley have received funds of up to $4000 in the latest round of grants.
The community grants program goes a long way to support not-for-profit organisations to undertake various projects or events that bring residents together and benefit the wider region.
Recipients of the latest round of community grants are listed below:
Flagstone Creek Primary P&C Association
Playground improvements
$4,000.00
Gatton Campdraft Association
Electrical costs with Grantham project
$4,000.00
Gatton Jubilee Golf Club
Realignment of course
$3,500.00
Gatton Pony Club
Additional concrete slab for clubhouse
$3,000.00
Hatton Vale District Pony Club
Purchase portable arena
$3,000.00
Laidley Golf Club
Upgrade office equipment
$1,500.00
Laidley Kindergarten Association
Installation of irrigation
$4,000.00
Lockyer Multicultural Association
Equipment and web design
$3,737.00
Lockyer Valley Celtic Pipe Band
New equipment
$4,000.00
Lockyer Valley Netball Association
Fence along creek bank
$4,000.00
Mulgowie Cricket Association
Ground maintenance equipment and seating
$3,900.00
Returned & Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Laidley Sub-Branch Inc
Event equipment
$2,000.00
Spirit of the Valley Events
Purchase A3 printer
$3,500.00
Steve Jones Community Men’s Shed Withcott
Storage shed
$2,095.00
Withcott Helidon Lions Club
Installation of air conditioner
$3,750.00