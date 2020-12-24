Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton Jubilee Golf Club is one of the organisations to receive funding in the latest round of community grants. Photo: Dominic Elsome.
Gatton Jubilee Golf Club is one of the organisations to receive funding in the latest round of community grants. Photo: Dominic Elsome.
News

Council announces latest recipients of grants funding

Hugh Suffell
24th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Community groups across the Lockyer Valley have received funds of up to $4000 in the latest round of grants.

The community grants program goes a long way to support not-for-profit organisations to undertake various projects or events that bring residents together and benefit the wider region.

Recipients of the latest round of community grants are listed below:

Flagstone Creek Primary P&C Association

Playground improvements

$4,000.00

Gatton Campdraft Association

Electrical costs with Grantham project

$4,000.00

Gatton Jubilee Golf Club

Realignment of course

$3,500.00

Gatton Pony Club

Additional concrete slab for clubhouse

$3,000.00

Hatton Vale District Pony Club

Purchase portable arena

$3,000.00

Laidley Golf Club

Upgrade office equipment

$1,500.00

Laidley Kindergarten Association

Installation of irrigation

$4,000.00

Lockyer Multicultural Association

Equipment and web design

$3,737.00

Lockyer Valley Celtic Pipe Band

New equipment

$4,000.00

Lockyer Valley Netball Association

Fence along creek bank

$4,000.00

Mulgowie Cricket Association

Ground maintenance equipment and seating

$3,900.00

Returned & Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Laidley Sub-Branch Inc

Event equipment

$2,000.00

Spirit of the Valley Events

Purchase A3 printer

$3,500.00

Steve Jones Community Men’s Shed Withcott

Storage shed

$2,095.00

Withcott Helidon Lions Club

Installation of air conditioner

$3,750.00

lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        Premium Content Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        News A man accused of sparking a dramatic police chase will face court early in the New Year on a raft of serious charges

        After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Premium Content After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Cricket Laidley stalwart’s impressive cricket career not over yet. See what is keeping...

        Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

        Premium Content Teen charged after crashing stolen vehicle and fleeing scene

        Crime Police have charged a teen with eight offences after he allegedly crashed a stolen...

        REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020

        Property They’re the houses most of us dream of, but for some Lockyer Valley residents they...