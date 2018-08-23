Menu
British fans want our jungle queen Julia Morris to co-host I'm A Celebrity UK.
Could Julia Morris co-host I'm A Celebrity UK?

Seanna Cronin
23rd Aug 2018 4:00 PM

JULIA Morris has found herself unexpectedly at the centre of a viral campaign.

The funny woman and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia host has been put forward as a potential fill-in for Anthony 'Ant' McPartlin, who recently confirmed he's taking year off hosting the UK's I'm A Celebrity.

Twitter user Tom King uploaded a rapid-fire highlights reel of some of Morris's funniest moments during her live crosses from South Africa. 

The video has gone viral, with more than 1.25 million views and counting.

King's tweet has been retweeted more than 9000 times and has more than 33,000 likes.

The comments are overwhelmingly positive. Katie Curtis replied 'Who is she & why isn't she on our TV?!' while Daniel Zennon wrote 'She makes me too happy for words'.

Morris is even appearing on Good Morning Britain this afternoon to talk about the campaign.

"Out of the blue it's blown up in the last 48 hours," she told NewsRegional.

"I'm going on Good Morning Britain this arvo to talk about it.

"I had seven years in the UK - seven years of Edinburgh Festival and non-stop stand-up shows - so maybe my underground following has risen up."

With four seasons of the Australian series under her belt, Morris said she wouldn't turn down an opportunity to co-host the hugely popular UK series.

"It's pretty exciting. I'm still a bit shell-shocked by it all, but obviously I think I would be an amazing fit to step in," she said.

"I have a feeling it's all locked down.... but oh my god I would be up to that set in a heartbeat. I just don't want to get too swept up in believing it could be true. It would be such an amazing opportunity, even if it's very remote. It may go away as quickly as it came."

