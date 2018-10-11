Menu
CHEERS TO THAT: Chris Cottone mans the new VIP bar at Cottone's Bar and Restaurant in Gatton.
Cottone's bar serves up shot at night life

Dominic Elsome
11th Oct 2018 12:09 PM

NIGHTS in Gatton have become a little more exciting, with Cottone's Bar and Restaurant resuming its popular Friday night events.

The trendy bar last week received a commercial hotel licence, extending its opening hours until 2am from Wednesday to Sunday.

Owner Chris Cottone said the response had already been positive.

"Seeing people come in even at quarter to nine while we were still setting up for the night trade - I could just tell straight away that the locals were keen,” he said.

Mr Cottone said people were looking for somewhere to go in the evenings offering more of a party atmosphere compared to other locations in town.

The new Cottone's atmosphere has been enhanced by the recently completed VIP area, located upstairs, which Mr Cottone said has already proved a smash hit with patrons.

Mr Cottone said while the evening events were set to be a party, the venue's versatility would not be changing.

"We've got from the cafe, through to restaurant serving quality meals and then right through to your bar,” he said.

