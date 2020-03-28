Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cotton On closes its stores amid coronavirus crisis. Picture: Supplied
Cotton On closes its stores amid coronavirus crisis. Picture: Supplied
Business

Cotton On shuts down amid COVID-19

by Staff writers
28th Mar 2020 9:58 AM

Iconic Aussie brand Cotton On has made the decision to close their doors nationwide.

"From 5pm Sunday 29 March, all our AUS stores will be temporarily closed," the brand notified customers via social media.

"We want to say a huge thank you to our retail teams who have continued to amaze us with their hard work during this tough time. And to our customers, thank you for your support."

 

Customers will still be able to shop all brands 24/7 online.

More to come.

Originally published as Cotton On shuts down amid COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cotton on employment jobs shopping smarter shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEST MORETON: No new coronavirus cases

        premium_icon WEST MORETON: No new coronavirus cases

        Breaking The West Moreton region had no new cases of the novel coronavirus today, as a Qld surgeon blasted the decision to continue with tomorrow's election.

        COURT, CRIME WRAP: Street fights, drug driving, theft spike

        premium_icon COURT, CRIME WRAP: Street fights, drug driving, theft spike

        News Every detail about crimes and alleged crimes, the police and courts responded to...

        VOTE: Are you worried about catching coronavirus?

        VOTE: Are you worried about catching coronavirus?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll

        Border closures slows freight in ‘unprecedented’ demand

        premium_icon Border closures slows freight in ‘unprecedented’ demand

        News The demand for goods transport is greater than Christmas periods, and border...