‘Costly security’ price tag crushes committee’s big plans

GEARING UP: Bill Lubke from Lowood came down to have a look at the new paint job in preparation for the Grand Prix 60th anniversary.

THE price of one essential service has come between an organising committee and its lavish plans to celebrate across two days.

The upcoming 60th anniversary of the Lowood Grand Prix was supposed to be a big affair spanning multiple days and boasting a static vintage car display.

But, due to the high cost of security, the organising committee has decided to cut it back to a single day.

Committee member Garry Saunderson estimated security would have cost more than $2000 for overnight patrolling.

"I've never had anything to do with security but at the meeting they said it was going to be a very substantial amount of money," Mr Saunderson said.

He said, because of the value of some of the cars promised to be displayed at the celebration, security was a "fairly big issue".

"We've had some people indicate they'd like to bring their cars along but some of these cars are worth a hundred thousand dollars," Mr Saunderson said.

"So you wouldn't want them sitting out all night without security wandering around."

The event will take place in the centre of Lowood on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Plans will continue to come together at a meeting at the Lowood Lions Den on December 2 at 6pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting.