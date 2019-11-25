Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GEARING UP: Bill Lubke from Lowood came down to have a look at the new paint job in preparation for the Grand Prix 60th anniversary.
GEARING UP: Bill Lubke from Lowood came down to have a look at the new paint job in preparation for the Grand Prix 60th anniversary.
News

‘Costly security’ price tag crushes committee’s big plans

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE price of one essential service has come between an organising committee and its lavish plans to celebrate across two days.

The upcoming 60th anniversary of the Lowood Grand Prix was supposed to be a big affair spanning multiple days and boasting a static vintage car display.

But, due to the high cost of security, the organising committee has decided to cut it back to a single day.

Committee member Garry Saunderson estimated security would have cost more than $2000 for overnight patrolling.

"I've never had anything to do with security but at the meeting they said it was going to be a very substantial amount of money," Mr Saunderson said.

He said, because of the value of some of the cars promised to be displayed at the celebration, security was a "fairly big issue".

"We've had some people indicate they'd like to bring their cars along but some of these cars are worth a hundred thousand dollars," Mr Saunderson said.

"So you wouldn't want them sitting out all night without security wandering around."

The event will take place in the centre of Lowood on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Plans will continue to come together at a meeting at the Lowood Lions Den on December 2 at 6pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting.

cars grand prix lowood vintage cars
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Safe as Panadol’: What young people really think of MDMA

        premium_icon ‘Safe as Panadol’: What young people really think of MDMA

        News MDMA is deadly but that message isn’t getting through to young Australians. One young user described it as just “like taking a Panadol”.

        • 25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        premium_icon Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        News 'It’s really difficult to say my child died of a drug overdose'

        32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        premium_icon 32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        Crime 'There's not another commercial industry that has such big revenues'