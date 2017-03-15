Costa inspires students' green thumbs

BIG KID: Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis was a bit hit with Mt Tarampa State School students like Rylee Hayes and Amber Sippel.

WITH his luxuriant beard and infectious energy, there was no mistaking the figure of Costa Georgiadis as he stepped through the gates of two local schools last week.

The host of Gardening Australia paid a special visit to Minden and Mt Tarampa state schools as a part of his trek to the Ipswich Garden and Plant Expo on the weekend.

After checking out the opening of Minden's new garden, he ducked across to Mt Tarampa to have a peek at the school's vegetation and gave the students a lively talk about his passion for everything green.

Costa certainly made an impression on his captivated audience, as he spoke about the importance of growing, reusing and recycling.

Rebecca Hewett works as a chaplain for both schools and has been working hard for many months to establish a garden at Minden, which officially opened on Friday.

Costa visited the school last year and the opening ceremony coincided with a return trip from the television host and landscape architect.

FRESH START: Fletcher Eustace, school chaplain Rebecca Hewett and Ella Beauclerc at the opening of Minden State School's new garden. Lachlan McIvor

"Last year was a surprise visit,” Mrs Hewett said.

"He sat on the stairs with the students and chatted with the grades ones.

"Some of them didn't know who he was... but the kids were so impressed.”

Costa is always keen to follow-up with schools he has visited before and Mrs Hewett said it was fantastic to have such an informed and excited talker back.

"He's such a charismatic person,” she said.

"He gets down to the student's levels and he knows all the long plant names and he tells them those but he also tells them their regular name.

"He's just really enthusiastic and really loves to teach the children.”

There may not be anyone in the country better to offer advice on the new garden going forward.

"It's about being able to plant it, grow it and eat it,” she said.

"Pretty much everything that we've planted is edible in some form.”