Cost of public toilet misuse is on the nose

MESSY COSTS: Queensland Urban Utilities' crews cleared more than 80 sewerage blockages last year in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

SOMERSET Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann is fuming over the cost of a public toilet in a local town.

In the past year, the council has spent close to $20,000 on repairs to a toilet block in the Moore township due to misuse.

Cr Lehmann said the situation was beyond a joke.

"Council provides these public facilities to support visitors to the region and encourage people to stop in our rural communities and hopefully spend money in town,”

"Instead, Council is spending thousands on repairs, almost weekly, because users are mistreating the facilities.”

A spokesperson for the region's sewerage provider Queensland Urban Utilities said that in the 2016-17 financial year, QUU crews cleared more than 80 sewerage blockages in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions, at a cost of more than $55,000.

In an attempt to improve the situation, council has installed signage at the amenities block and is undertaking a community awareness campaign.

"We are asking for the public's help in encouraging users to not flush anything other than the three Ps (pee, poo or paper) down the toilet, particularly as the toilet is in an unsewered rural town.”

"Too often wipes, nappies or sanitary products are flushed, causing blockages.” Cr Lehmann said.