Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Corruption watchdog apologises to Gladys

by Anton Nilsson
16th Oct 2020 9:50 AM

 

The ICAC commissioner has apologised to Gladys Berejiklian after a private transcript was accidentally uploaded to the internet.

The apology came as Daryl Maguire fronted the ICAC for a third day of questioning on Friday as the anti-corruption watchdog investigates whether he used his parliamentary privileges for personal gain.

The former Wagga Wagga MP was sensationally revealed as the NSW Premier's ex-lover when she took the witness stand on Monday.

Ms Berejiklian told the inquiry she and Mr Maguire were in a five-year relationship, starting in 2015. Mr Maguire elaborated on their relationship in his testimony on Thursday, revealing he told her about debts he had amassed to the tune of $1.5 million and plans to settle them through a deal involving land near the site of the Western Sydney Airport.

On Thursday afternoon, the ICAC accidentally uploaded transcripts documenting a part of the hearing that was held behind closed doors.

More to come

Originally published as Corruption watchdog apologises to Gladys

More Stories

daryl maguire editors picks gladys berejiklian icac nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

        Premium Content Man denied six pack, causes angry scene at Gatton pub

        Crime A MAN who was denied entry to a pub to get a six pack has legged it from police. DETAILS HERE:

        COMA CRASH: Speed limit under investigation after accident

        Premium Content COMA CRASH: Speed limit under investigation after accident

        News AFTER a traffic crash that left a Lockyer Valley teenager in a coma, calls to cut...

        Club’s den deemed ‘fire hazard’ under new building renos

        Premium Content Club’s den deemed ‘fire hazard’ under new building renos

        News A CLUB that’s utilised a council space for more than 20 years will be forced to...

        New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Premium Content New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Property Queenslanders snap up grants as house sales boom