Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kirra McLoughlin in what's said to be one of the last photos taken of her alive.
Kirra McLoughlin in what's said to be one of the last photos taken of her alive.
Opinion

Coroner’s silence is an insult to Kirra’s memory

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Nov 2019 3:45 PM | Updated: 7:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIRRA McLoughlin was a human being, a loving mother to four young children, trying to figure her life out like the rest of us.

Nobody deserves the right to die the way she did, "bashed and catastrophically brain-damaged", 105 signs of recent injury all over her body.

It is especially in the case of these deaths that justice must be swiftly brought, to honour who has gone and bring at least some relief to the devastated loved ones left behind.

But for the last four years, since her mother Alison made a desperate plea for an coronial inquest, Kirra's papers have been gathering dust on a desk somewhere.

Those four years, and five and a half since she died, have been torturous enough for Alison and everyone else left heartbroken by Kirra's death.

The coroner's refusal to explain why it has taken so long, or at least explain what it means by excuses like "competing work priorities", is something else entirely.

It is insulting to Kirra's memory and a failure to fulfil her human rights, even in death.

The Queensland coroner's office is failing to co-operate on issues of serious concern that the public have a right to know.

If there aren't enough resources to help grieving families find answers to tragedy, something is seriously wrong.

beenham valley road coroners court of queensland death of kirra mcloughlin editorial opinion gympie news gympie region kirra mcloughlin queensland state coroner
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State of fire emergency stays as fires continue to burn

        State of fire emergency stays as fires continue to burn

        News The state of fire emergency has lifted in some areas, but conditions in the region are still too dangerous for to lift here

        YOUR SAY: Tell your MP what needs addressing in new survey

        YOUR SAY: Tell your MP what needs addressing in new survey

        News Got problems with roads, jobs or education? One MP wants to hear about them in his...

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        News Join more than 100,000 others who have already become subscribers

        Rail Trail changes going ahead despite mixed results from users

        premium_icon Rail Trail changes going ahead despite mixed results from...

        News Two surveys regarding a bikeway planned for the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail have...