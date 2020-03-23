CORONAVIRUS: Where to get help if you’re struggling

CALL: Lifeline services – including the hotline, texting service and online service – is available for anyone experiencing distress, including related to coronavirus.

CALL: Lifeline services – including the hotline, texting service and online service – is available for anyone experiencing distress, including related to coronavirus.

NEW and stricter social distancing policies are coming into effect every few days, leading many people to lose income as jobs disappear.

As social isolation becomes the new norm, it's vital to remember to look out for your friends, acquaintances, colleagues, family, neighbours and our most vulnerable community members.

Where you can go for help:

Laidley Community Centre

The Laidley Community Centre provides crisis support for those in need.

Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl said the centre had temporarily cut its non-essential services, including computer training and playgroups.

"But we are still open to help people with accessing Centrelink services and accessing community connect and some of our crisis support services," Alana said.

"We only have limited financial support available and some food relief - but we can often point people in the right direction of other places to try."

Anyone wishing to contact the centre is asked to call ahead to reduce the number of people coming in at the same time or entering the building unnecessarily.

Laidley Community Centre - 5465 1889.

Community Recovery Hotline

Help is available for those in mandatory isolation relating to a coronavirus diagnosis.

The Queensland Government has set up a hotline to assist those in quarantine and are unable to access food or other essential items.

Non-contact delivery of essential food and medication is available to people in quarantine with no other means of support

Community Recovery Hotline - 1800 173 349.

New Access - Lives Lived Well

Developed by Beyond Blue to help those feeling low or stressed, New Access is free and confidential support available for anyone struggling with life pressures.

The service included six free sessions with a coach who will help with goal-setting and getting life back on track.

Sessions can take place over the phone

The service is for those dealing with the following:

* anxiety or uncertainty

* health problems

* work stress

* relationship or family issues

* long-term isolation or loneliness

* financial worries

* sleep deprivation.

New Access - Lives Lived Well - 1300 971 309.

Lifeline

Lifeline services - including the hotline, texting service and online service - is available for anyone experiencing distress, including related to coronavirus.

Lifeline CEO John Brogden said 23% people calling Lifeline in the week ending March 18 spoke about the virus.

"We want people to know that through COVID-19 and social isolation, Lifeline is here for you - call us at any time," Mr Brogden said.

"Lifeline is prepared and we are committed to being available to any person who needs us through the phone line, text and online services."

Hotline - 13 11 14

Website - www.lifeline.org.au/about-lifeline/contact-us.