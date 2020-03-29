CORONAVIRUS: West Moreton cases jump again overnight

THE number of cases of coronavirus in the region has increased again overnight.

Two new case were confirmed, bringing the total in West Moreton region to 33.

The total number of cases jumped significantly yesterday, with 17 new cases confirmed.

It comes as new strict measures have been introduced.

In new restrictions enacted by the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young yesterday to slow the spread, Queenslanders cannot have more than 10 people in their house at any one time, excluding households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside.



Dr Young asked all Queenslanders to limit visiting others in their home and to consider other ways of keeping in touch, such as phone calls.



"We need everyone to stay in their own home where possible and ensure social distancing at all times. Unfortunately this no longer means you can invite your friends over," Dr Young said.



"We understand how important social contact with friends and family is but we need to do everything we can to slow down the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and this means limiting the number of people in each household to a maximum of 10."



Dr Young said this did not apply to households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside in the household.



"For example, if 12 people live in one household, they can be there at the same time, but no visitors are allowed," Dr Young said.



The restrictions came into effect on midnight 27 March 2020, until further notice. Fines apply for people who do not comply with this direction.

Under the Public Health Act the direction from the Chief Health Officer, in accordance with emergency powers arising from the declared public health emergency, states:

An owner, resident, tenant, occupier, temporary occupier or person in control of a residence must: Not allow more than 10 people to be present at the residence at any one time; and Take reasonable steps to encourage occupants of, and visitors to, the residence to practise social distancing to the extent reasonably practicable.



This direction does not apply if:

More than 10 people are present at a residence, but all of them ordinarily live at the residence, including if family or kinship customs or cultural obligations have the effect of a person living across multiple residences.

Contact tracing is underway for the 31 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

In total - another 70 cases confirmed across the state, bring Queensland total infection number to 625.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Qld Health said it wanted everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing," it said in a statement.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body."

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.