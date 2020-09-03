Coronavirus outbreak plus drought would be ‘double whammy’

An outbreak of coronavirus in the Lockyer Valley would be more strain on top of the already damaging drought. (PHOTO: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar)

WE are always a risk, and it’s not time to become ignorant or complacent, Tanya Milligan says.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting household guests to just 10 people in the Lockyer Valley and a cluster of cases in Ipswich, we aren’t out of the woods.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor says an outbreak in the region would bring the same consequences as any other region.

On top of coronavirus, the Lockyer continues to suffer through one of the worst droughts on record.

“That’s worrying in itself. I am continually saying to people ‘yes, we’ve got COVID’, but our community is still suffering with drought as well’,” Cr Milligan said.

“It would be a double hit.”

Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with both linked to known cases, bringing the state active total to 28.

There have been three cases in Ipswich linked to schools.

The new cases prompted the mayor to issue a reminder how one person’s actions could impact another family’s life.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live, it only takes one person,” she said.

“It’s always a risk, we had the one case in March, so we can’t be ignorant or complacent.”

Cr Milligan said coronavirus impacts on businesses in the Lockyer were a “mixed bag” – with some doing well.

“It’s been an opportunity for some businesses to reinvent and look at what they can do differently,” she said.

“And that’s the same with council, we are doing things we would have never considered before – such as staff working from home.”

She said the 10 guests per household limit was a necessary rule.

“We need to all comply and do the right thing,” Cr Milligan said.

“There’s some really sad stuff when you look at the other states and the situations, they are in.

“It feels tough for us, but if we don’t do the right thing, we will end up in those situations.”