Coronavirus Gatton: When to expect local vaccine rollout

However, the first to receive a dose of the limited supply vaccine will be those at the highest risk of exposure to the global virus, and those at the highest risk of severe disease.

"Queensland Health is working closely with the Australian Government on the vaccine's roll out, which must be staged as we receive stocks of vaccine," the spokesperson said.

The initial phase of Pfizer will include frontline workers, quarantine workers and residents in age care facilities.

The first Australian shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines is prepared for transport to the storage facility after landing at Sydney International Airport on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Queensland Health estimates 125,000 people will be included in phase 1A with up to 250,000 doses.

Phase 1B will include elderly adults over 70, other healthcare workers, younger adults with underlying medical conditions, critical and high-risk workers and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over 55.

The Gold Coast University Hospital is the first vaccination hub in Queensland.

It's unknown where vaccination hubs will be in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region.

"This vaccine effort is the greatest in global history," the Queensland Health spokesperson said.

"Vaccine supplies are limited, and Australia must prioritise who receives the vaccine, and when."

Queensland Health is working with all hospital and health services, including West Moreton, on planning and preparing for the vaccine rollout.

"As larger supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine become available, expected from mid to late March, the program will be progressively expanded across Queensland," the spokesperson said.

