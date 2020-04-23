Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

New data released by the State Government reveals the region's hardest hit by coronavirus and the Queenslanders most at risk of contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, Lockyer Valley farmers have been thrown a lifeline by the government, with a $170 million package to boost agricultural exports. The announcement has been welcomed by local growers who say it will keep businesses running and people employed.

The Somerset Regional Council has approved an extension to its dog registration fees during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning fees will be free for another year.

Coronavirus won't hold the Old Fernvale Bakery back. its Easter hot cross bun fundraiser raised $10,000, despite a major decline in shop traffic. However, the owner has another plan to continue raising funds for the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Parents be warned! The recent decrease in coronavirus cases will not be enough to reopen Queensland's schools, with the state to maintain 'tough' stance until key criteria is met.

Meanwhile the Premier has been handed an unprecedented $3.2 billion cheque to use as she wishes in the economic and health fight against COVID-19.

And its not just the economy she's chargd with! The fate of Queensland's NRL teams rests in the hands of the Premier as the game banks on the state's border block being relaxed for next month's relaunch.







One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has claimed the coronavirus has vindicated her opposition to "globalisation", saying she warned Australia about the "dangers" years ago.

Meanwhile Chinese-Australian woman who has been attacked when walking down the street has hit out the people who abused her.

Myer has announced its stores won't be reopening until at least May 11 after Australia's coronavirus lockdown was extended.

Former sparky Codie Palmer's rum company was devastated by COVID-19 - but it's now booming thanks to a "gamechanging" booze deal.

And from providing locked-down Aussies with healthy meals, DIY laser treatments and face wipes, this is how businesses are adapting to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

