Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

Six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Queensland in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 1024. It comes amid fears of a cluster in Cairns Hospital.

Distancing and social isolation efforts have paid off in the West Moreton region, with no new cases of coronavirus reported in the past three weeks.

However, some people are not getting the message, with a group of keen party-goers busted by Gatton police.

Lockyer and Somerset vet clinics are also taking measures to ensure theirs, and your safety, with some clinics asking clients to call from the carpark when arriving for an appointment.

Anzac Day will be extremely quiet in the Lockyer and Somerset, with local sub-branches saying walking to the end of your driveway for a moments silence is all it will take this weekend.

Despite its doors being physically closed, a Gatton veterans support group is still able to assist. Bootstraps founder Sam Kavanagh said the non-for-profit organisaion was still open and looking to help any veterans in need.

As some beaches and public areas reopen, Queensland's extraordinary success in dampening the coronavirus outbreak could mean lifting of restrictions.

But the impact of COVID-19 has been too great for Virgin Australia, with the airline going into voluntary administration this morning, leaving at least 15,000 jobs in limbo and Australia facing a future without a second airline.

On the Sunshine Coast a closure to CQUniversity's Noosa campus and voluntary redundancies are on the table in the university's proposed coronavirus recovery plan, leaving 1000 students in limbo.

And in the name of love, wedding cars on the Fraser Coast are doubling as venues thanks to a creative marriage celebrant giving couples the chance to tie the knot amid coronavirus restrictions.



It feels like a lifetime ago that Australia was shut down - but as coronavirus cases drop to almost zero, these measures could be first to be lifted.

A landmark Australian COVID-19 trial will not get to test the most promising therapy Remedsivir, as it can be revealed there is a worldwide shortage of the experimental treatment.

The number of Australians who report wearing face masks has quadrupled in just six weeks, new survey figures show.

Be warned! A massive $14 billion in retirement savings could be dishonestly accessed by Australians under the new scheme to help those in financial distress. And the ATO will be enforcing heft penalties.



EDITOR'S PICKS

Recovered virus patients test positive again

'Just relax': Trump clashes with reporter

Malaria drug flagged for COVID-19 treatment gets trial nod

