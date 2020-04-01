Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

Queensland Health has revealed its latest coronavirus data, with 40 additional cases lifting the local total to 781. There are currently seven patients on ventilators in intensive care units. Nationally we have a death toll of 20.

Lockyer Valley pubs and bottle shops are following suit of major retailers, limiting the amount of booze in each transaction.Withcott Hotel publican Neil Simpson said sales were up about 25 per cent on a normal week.

In a bid to keep business alive, a Somerset café has re-structured its operation, not only to save themselves, but help their community.The Tree Change Café has introduced pre-made meals, which has kept the café extremely busy.

Coles Gatton has added eight new staff to its team, as the company looks to source more than 7000 new employees nationally. The local recruits have been fast-tracked into the Gatton supermarket, and they come from a range of businesses that were forced to stand staff down.

A Lockyer Valley aged care worker has urged people to carry soap in their cars after she reported to council a number of public rest rooms had no hand soap. Council have put the shock discovery down to vandalism and theft.

Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann says if there was a case of coronavirus in the region, he would know about it.

The statement comes as QHealth continue to release only the region in which COVID-19 cases are detected, and not where the person is from.

The Sunshine State is now home to the first GP-led rural respiratory clinic, with doors opening today on the new facility as the Government fights back against COVID-19.

Meanwhile a shocking new survey has revealed the majority of our frontline medical staff believe they are inadequately protected against COVID-19, with masks running low and workers forced to make their own hand sanitiser.

Queenslanders face massive fines and even jail time if caught not following coronavirus social distancing rules with just 16 excuses getting you out of a hefty fine.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has issued a 'home confinement' directive which prohibits residents from leaving their home unless they fit one of 16 categories, including shopping for essential food, travelling to and from work, exercising or taking children to school or childcare.

A Sunshine Coast mum is calling for the younger generation to take the coronavirus pandemic with more severity after a boy deliberately coughed in her face and then laughed.

Meanwhile Toowoomba Regional Council has closed all public park playgrounds, outdoor gyms, public barbecue facilities and skate parks in line with the latest federal government health advice.

And Hamilton Island has gone into an enforced island-wide self-isolation period for three weeks to help ensure the safety of residents from coronavirus and anyone found breaking the rules may be asked to leave the island.

Elsewhere, the most infected coronavirus cohort in Australia are women aged in their twenties, according to statistics from the federal Health Department - because they won't stay home.

Amid the COVID-19 chaos, everyone is being urged to get the flu vaccine early this year. Australia has developed a four-strain super vaccine now available free to those over 65.

An Italian waitress on a working holiday visa has been stranded in Australia for more than two weeks because she cannot afford the flight home after greedy Qatar airline quoted $12,000 a ticket home.

And Prince William, now known as "the last royal standing", has revealed he wants to be front and centre in the battle against COVID-19.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, spent two years flying medics to emergencies before stepping down in 2017.

But he has privately said he wants to get back in the cockpit and help out on the front line.

