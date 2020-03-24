Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

QUEENSLANDERS thinking of an island getaway during the Easter school holidays should think again with authorities moving to shut down access.

In Brisbane, Southbank is being shut down along with about 20 swimming pools.

Residents of Moreton Bay islands are also pleading for restrictions to be put in place.

Queensland will shut its borders from midnight Wednesday in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak after 60 new cases in the past 24 hours.

It comes as authorities are threatening fines of up to $63,000 for those who cross state borders and fail to self-isolate.

At least one child from a Toogoolawah family will be staying home from school after coming into contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

The family told Toogoolawah State School it would be staying home in self-isolation for two weeks.

Toogoolawah State School communicated the news to parents via social media, and said the children from that family were staying home, in accordance with Queensland Health advice.

It comes as two more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed for West Moreton, bringing the region's total up to 10.

And the number of cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the neighbouring Darling Downs Health area has reached 13 since the first positive case more than a week ago.

That was a 53-year-old Kingaroy man who tested positive to the coronavirus. He has now been cleared.

In other news, the supermarket cashier voted by our readers as having the best customer service person in the region has called for shoppers to "be kind" to workers.

After more than 700 votes, Woolworth's Plainland cashier and supervisor Amy Summers was declared the winner. Here's what she had to say.

Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl has also urged anyone who can help to donate canned food due to a "heightened need".

The centre provides food to those in a crisis, including extreme financial distress.

And, organisers are still hoping for an impressive showing at the 14th Silverdale Show and Sale on Friday.

The sale is set to be strong with recent rain and the impacts of coronavirus bumping cattle prices - particularly for butcher cattle.

Meanwhile Queensland teachers are continuing to push for schools to be shut down.

In Noosa, more details have emerged of how a number of people had tested positive for the virus after attending an exclusive 50th birthday party at a swanky restaurant.

The human toll of mass closures yesterday has hit hard, including for one couple who just moved to an area only to join the wait for Centrelink help.

A federal government minister says "maybe a million" people were left unemployed overnight by drastic shutdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert made the comments this morning amid fears up to two million Australians could find themselves out of work in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, as thousands of people queued up outside Centrelink offices around the country for the second day.

Health staff have been warned not to wear their scrubs in public.

As states and territories continue to report record one-day increases in new cases, experts warn up to 15 million Australians could contract the virus in coming months, sparking fears hospitals could be overwhelmed.

Exhausted health workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic have been told to stop wearing uniforms in public after being spat at and refused entry to shops.

According to Gold Coast Health, members of the public have lashed out at staff in their hospital uniforms fearing they might contaminate them with the potentially deadly virus - a fear which has no basis in truth.

In a notice sent to staff, all nurses, doctors and other health personnel have been warned not to wear their uniforms or identification when going to and from work in order to avoid abuse from the general public.

In what could be a medical breakthrough, losing your sense of smell could be one of the first signs you have COVID-19, Flinders University experts say.

Ear nose and throat (ENT) surgeons said loss of smell was reported in one in three COVID-19 patients in Korea and in Germany it was one in two patients.

As the battle to contain the virus continues, Australia could start running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds out in less than three weeks if the coronavirus cases keep rising as they are now, it has been warned.

ABC presenter Dr Norman Swan warned hospital beds could run out in NSW by April 10.

"If this hockey stick (the sudden rise in cases) doesn't change that much, is that we'll be out of ICU beds in New South Wales, Victoria will be behind that, by April 10," he said.

And as parents everywhere begin homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, a mum of 21 has stunned Instagram with a photo her new reality.

