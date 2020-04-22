Menu
Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

Claire Gould
Ali Kuchel
by and
22nd Apr 2020 12:43 PM

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland in the past 24 hours as she reveals a new website full of details about QLD cases will be launched today.

Details have emerged about two West Moreton patients and their recovery. West Moreton health today said the one Lockyer Valley patient and one Somerset patient had made a full recovery.

A weekend away at a popular Somerset location has become an expensive trip for one couple. They were both charged for failing to move on following police direction.

A rural Lockyer Valley teacher has hand delivered two weeks of education packs to her entire school, after learning most did not have adequate internet access. 

Up north, Cairns Hospital staff are being warned "60 times a day" to report illness and practice good hygiene as part of extreme measures to prevent further internal spread of COVID-19 following a suspect cluster of the disease.

A Queensland woman has taken to Facebook to try to offload 378 rolls of toilet paper she panic bought - but it doesn't look like she will have any takers anytime soon.

Meanwhile on the Sunshine Coast, devastated tourism operators can see the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel with the industry eyeing off July as a potential date when restrictions might be lifted.

 

A worker from an Aussie boutique has shared texts she received from her boss - including one where she called her "so blonde" - as disputes over the $1500 JobKeeper payment turn ugly.

Our national COVID-19 death toll has hit 74 with two more deaths confirmed this morning, both in NSW.

Two recovered coronavirus patients have shared their messages of gratitude to healthcare workers who took care of them as they battled the virus in Darwin. And they've dished on what its like to have the virus.

While a malaria medication touted by President Donald Trump as a "miracle drug" for curing COVID-19 showed no benefit, according to a US coronavirus study.

And automotive groups have called on police to be consistent when policing lockdown restrictions after reports of motorists being sent home while trying to access sales, servicing and repairs.

 


coronavirus covid-19 gatton queensland
Gatton Star

