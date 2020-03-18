Menu
SILENCE: Coronavirus fears have led to the cancellation of Anzac Day ceremonies across the region. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Coronavirus ends Lockyer, Somerset Anzac Day ceremonies

Dominic Elsome
18th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
FOR the first time in decades, war memorials across the region will be empty on Anzac Day.

With crowd limits imposed and fears of coronavirus, Anzac Day ceremonies are being cancelled across the country, including in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regions.

Gatton RSL treasurer Les Nash confirmed the Gatton services and march would not be taking place this year.

“We can’t do anything because our crowds are too big,” Mr Nash said.

But he encouraged everyone to take time to reflect and mark the important date during the day in their own time.

He also said the public was still welcome to lay wreaths at the memorial on Anzac Day or before.

Laidley RSL president Tom Barton also encouraged members of the public to lay a wreath and spend some time reflecting on the day.

Both Laidley services, as well as the Hatton Vale and Forest Hill ceremonies, have been cancelled.

Mr Barton said with the advanced age of many veterans, it was an important decision for the RSL to make.

“The last thing we need is to have our membership pick something up,” Mr Barton said.

While he understood it was important for public safety, he was still disappointed the ceremonies wouldn’t take place – something that hasn’t happened since World War II.

But he knew it was better to be safe than sorry.

“You’ve got to be careful,” he said.

WHICH CEREMONIES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED AS CANCELLED:

Gatton: Cancelled.

Laidley: Cancelled.

Forest Hill: Cancelled.

Hatton Vale: Cancelled.

Grantham/Ma Ma Creek: Very likely to be cancelled.

Coominya: Cancelled.

Fernvale: Cancelled.

Kilcoy: Cancelled.

Toogoolawah: Cancelled.

