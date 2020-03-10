Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than 110,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world.
More than 110,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world.
News

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 3800 worldwide

10th Mar 2020 1:11 PM

More than 110,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 3,800 have died from it, according to a Reuters tally.

There are 104 countries outside China reporting infections, with Egypt reporting its first death on Sunday, while Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Colombia and Moldova reported their first cases.

The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT (1300 AEDT) on March 9:

TOTAL CONFIRMED

COUNTRY DEATHS CASES Mainland China 3,119 80,735 South Korea 50 7,382 Italy 366 7,375 Iran 194 6,566 France 19 1,209 Japan 14 1,190 Germany 0 1,040 Spain 17 674 United States 22 538 Switzerland 2 332 United Kingdom 3 273 Netherlands 3 265 Sweden 0 203 Belgium 0 200 Norway 0 176 Singapore 0 150 Hong Kong 3 115 Austria 0 99 Malaysia 0 99 Bahrain 0 85 Australia 3 80 Greece 0 73 Canada 0 64 Kuwait 0 64 Iraq 6 60 Iceland 0 58 Egypt 1 55 Thailand 1 50 Taiwan 1 45 UAE 0 45 India* 0 43 Israel 0 39 San Marino 1 36 Denmark 0 35 Czech Republic 0 32 Lebanon 0 32 Portugal 0 30 Vietnam 0 30 Brazil 0 25 Finland 0 25 Palestinian Territories 0 22 Ireland 0 21 Algeria 0 20 Russia 0 17 Oman 0 16 Slovenia 0 16 Qatar 0 15 Romania 0 15 Ecuador 0 14 Georgia 0 13 Argentina 1 12 Croatia 0 12 Poland 0 11 Saudi Arabia 0 11 Chile 0 10 Estonia 0 10 Macau 0 10 Philippines 1 10 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA 707

The table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

* Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 death toll editors picks health outbreak

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No significant animal welfare issues’: Biosecurity Qld

        premium_icon ‘No significant animal welfare issues’: Biosecurity Qld

        News Biosecurity Queensland has given all clear owner of 15 horses on a Toowoomba region property.

        9yo kid saves man struggling to swim at Gatton pool

        premium_icon 9yo kid saves man struggling to swim at Gatton pool

        News Young Lockyer swimmer rescues backpacker struggling to swim.

        Quotes inflated, bank ‘tricked’: ex-United employees

        premium_icon Quotes inflated, bank ‘tricked’: ex-United employees

        Business Explosive claims against property developer raised in court

        Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        premium_icon Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        Crime A DRIVER’S momentary mistake has led to an elderly woman needing urgent hip...