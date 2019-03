KICKING GOALS: Laidley Soccer Club senior men's vice-captain Corey Hoey (right) took up soccer after a big motocross crash and never looked back.

Name: Corey Hoey

Occupation: Forklift Operator

Age: 23

Marital Status: In a relationship

What have you enjoyed most about playing for Laidley Soccer Club?

The playing group is always a great bunch of people and I've made many lifelong friends from the club.

Why did you decide to get involved with the club?

I was doing motocross and had a big crash, I wanted to try something different the next year and haven't looked back since.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Thomas Broich and Besart Berisha after a regular season game.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Finishing my schooling last year after dropping out to work.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don't take.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The elimination of world hunger.

Such a simple thing we take for granted.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

30, if I'm awake past 10 I know the next day won't be fun.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Casual hiking. The views and natural beauty are great for the soul.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Winning the grand final for under-12's alongside all of my friends.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Tabletop mountain. The climb.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Buy a house to live in and one to rent out, pay off the loans, donate to the Starlight Foundation then save the rest.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents. They have supported me through everything I have been through and I can only imagine the patience they must have had raising us three boys.