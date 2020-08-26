Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
River Plaza Apartment crime scene established after one-year-old boy suffers significant head trauma
River Plaza Apartment crime scene established after one-year-old boy suffers significant head trauma
Crime

Cops try to unlock mystery of toddler’s critical head injuries

by Elise Williams
26th Aug 2020 11:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives have this morning returned to a South Brisbane hotel, which was yesterday declared a crime scene after a toddler suffered critical injuries.

Officer's arrived at the River Plaza Apartments complex around 9.30am today to interview residents at the short stay accommodation facility after a one-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday afternoon.

Detectives have this morning returned to River Plaza Apartment in South Brisbane after a toddler suffered critical head injuries.
Detectives have this morning returned to River Plaza Apartment in South Brisbane after a toddler suffered critical head injuries.

It's understood the boy presented to the Queensland Children's Hospital with significant trauma to his head.

Police yesterday launched an official investigation after hospital staff raised concerns the injuries sustained by the toddler were inconsistent with the story reported to doctors.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm (Monday)," a police spokesman yesterday told The Courier-Mail.

"The matter was referred to police by hospital staff."

Investigations remain ongoing.

Originally published as Cops work to unlock mystery of toddler's critical head injuries

More Stories

Show More
crime scene critical head injuries editors picks one year old child river plaza apartment

Just In

    Six new COVID cases in NSW

    Six new COVID cases in NSW
    • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health As authorities race to find the missing link between coronavirus clusters at Logan and Brisbane’s youth detention centre, two possible culprits have emerged.

        Marathon Jacqui's recording breaking dream cut short

        Premium Content Marathon Jacqui's recording breaking dream cut short

        News Brisbane Valley Rail Trail marathon runner talks about the gut wrenching decision...

        YEAR 12: No dancing, after parties for coronavirus graduates

        Premium Content YEAR 12: No dancing, after parties for coronavirus graduates

        Education FORMAL night is supposed to be the night of nights for Year 12 graduates, here’s...

        Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

        Premium Content Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

        News NEW rules are restricting visits to aged care facilities in the Lockyer Valley and...