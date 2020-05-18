Cops unsure why this certain type of crime has dropped

CRIME DROP: Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said this financial year there had been far fewer instances of thefts from cars. Photo: File

CRIME DROP: Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said this financial year there had been far fewer instances of thefts from cars. Photo: File

AFTER a very welcome week with barely any crime, Lowood Police are also celebrating another drop in crime.

One surprising type of offence has almost completely dropped off the radar.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said there had been a “massive reduction” in instances of people stealing from cars.

“We had quite a few last year but that seems to have eased up quite a lot this financial year,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

READ MORE: Water truck latest target for vehicle thieves

Snr Sgt Peel said he guessed the rate had dropped by 10 per cent this year.

He said he wasn’t sure what led to the drop in the oddly-specific offence but suspected it was due to the area’s increased police presence.

“Whether it is just good luck or good management, I don’t know,” he said.

“We would like to think it’s because of our proactiveness, response and being out and about.”

Lowood Police had encouraged the community to lock their vehicles, using the fitting acronym LOCK: Lock the car, (keep valuables) out of sight, contact police with information and keep a lookout for yourself and neighbours.

“We used to always say lock your vehicle, remove valuables – don’t leave your wallet or mobile phone in the car,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

“You would not believe how many cars used to be left unlocked so perhaps people have become more vigilant with their locking and security.”