Four people from the Laidley region have been arrested by police following a series of drug raids (file image).
News

Cops uncover $25k cannabis in Lockyer drug raids

Ali Kuchel
30th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
POLICE have uncovered more than $25,000 worth of cannabis in the Laidley area following a series of drug raids.

On Wednesday, Laidley police executed three warrants and arrested four people on a number of drug and weapons charges.

OIC Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said it was the third set of raids in the Laidley district in the past month.

A 44-year-old man from Regency Downs was charged with producing and possessing dangerous drugs, along with three weapons act offences.

Police found cannabis plants, leaves and seeds, as well as a rifle and ammunition at his home.

In Laidley South, a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Senior sergeant Draheim said the duo had a number of smoking utensils and quantities of cannabis.

A 26-year-old woman from Laidley was charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing smoking utensils and possessing property used in commissions of a crime.

They are set to appear in court at a later date.

