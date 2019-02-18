Menu
MODIFIED WEAPON: One of the guns confiscated by Gatton detectives.
Cops target illegal alterations to guns

Meg Bolton
by
18th Feb 2019 8:48 PM

MODIFIED guns are on the radar for police after two altered weapons were found within four days in Gatton alone.

The guns found were shortened, reducing the length and size of the weapons.

Police suspected the guns found were shortened to become more concealable.

Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch officer in charge Detective Sergeant Brett Richard said the find was concerning because of the potential link to other crime.

"There is no lawful reason to modify weapons,” Sgt Richard said.

It is against the law to modify weapons in any shape or form.

Sgt Richard said his office worked tirelessly to ensure the community was safe. Eradicating , modified guns is one of his priorities.

He said people found with modified weapons could face numerous charges which could result in fines and prison sentences.

Sgt Richard urged people to do the right thing and not modify guns.

Police across the region carried out gun audits regularly to ensure everyone who had a gun on their property had a licence.

Laidley Police Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said his team also used the gun auditing process to ensure licence holders were adequately prepared for potential thefts.

He said his team checked in with a number of licence holders after an increased number of gun licence holders were targeted late last year.

The process was an attempt to ensure compliance and safety to both licence holders and the general community.

If you have information about modified weapons or unlicensed guns holders, contact your local police station, Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

