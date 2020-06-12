Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Cops surround Cook statue at Aussie protest

by Lauren McMah,Sarah McPhee and Frank Chung
12th Jun 2020 9:40 PM

 

Officers surrounded a statue of Captain Cook at a protest in Sydney that had a last-minute location change due to a strong police turnout.  

The protest in Hyde Park was originally to be held at Sydney's Town Hall but organisers changed the location at the last minute after around 600 police officers surrounded the building. 

Footage shows a heavily police presence in the CBD as hundreds of protesters gathered to rally against black deaths in custody.

The rally went ahead despite being deemed unlawful by police as the necessary application hasn't been filed.

 

It was originally planned to be held at Sydney's Town Hall but protesters dispersed, with some heading to Hyde Park due to the heavy police presence.

At Hyde Park, officers surrounded a statue of Captain Cook as crowds built up.

Protesters chanted "Black lives matter" and "Not enough justice, too many coppers" while marching through the park during the peaceful action.

Protesters appeared to obey police directions to leave or be arrested

More Stories

black lives matter captain cook editors picks protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural roadhouse goes under the hammer

        premium_icon Rural roadhouse goes under the hammer

        Property A rural service station will be sold at auction later this month, and is already attracting interest.

        Funding divide for river projects ‘disproportional’

        premium_icon Funding divide for river projects ‘disproportional’

        News A rural council has questioned the amount it invests into the Resilient Rivers...

        New Lockyer dump location still pending

        premium_icon New Lockyer dump location still pending

        Council News Idea to build a dump at Otto Rd quarry was thrown out, but a year later a new...

        Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

        premium_icon Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

        Crime Cops searching for the driver responsible for Julie Thomsen’s death