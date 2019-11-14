Cops sleigh ahead of Christmas traffic crackdown

THE Christmas road toll is a grim but undeniable facet of the holiday season, and Gatton police are already hard at work preparing to play their part in making sure the toll doesn't rise.

"We are performing regular traffic enforcement targeting fatal five offences. This will be increasing as we approach the Christmas season," Gatton Police's officer in charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said.

"We have the Christmas road toll, which is heavily reported on, and we always have increasing enforcement over that period with the amount of people going on holidays and extra traffic on the road and families.

"So there'll be more police conducting traffic enforcement over that period."

Unlike other road safety campaigns, which often focus on targeting and raising awareness about particular issues, the holiday season enforcement will focus on any and all offences.

"We basically target any traffic offences but we concentrate on the fatal five - the drink/drug driving, speeding, seatbelts, phones and inattention," Sen-Sgt Browne said.

Unfortunately, operations have often revealed there are more dangerous driving habits in play during the holidays than during other times of the year, a statistic Sen-Sgt Browne is hoping won't be repeated in the holidays this year.

"Even though we're doing more enforcement over Christmas, it would be nice if we caught less people because there were less people breaking those road rules," he said.

He advised drivers to take care as the holiday season approached and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

"Don't spoil your Christmas period for one moment of inattention or because you're running 10 minutes late," he said.

"Don't get impatient or be in a rush - it's the holidays."

He issued the following advice for drivers, pleading with them to be cautious.

"Have a plan for where you're going, leave in plenty of time to get there and, most importantly, please drive safely."