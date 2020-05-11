Cops praise Lockyer, Somerset for good weekend behaviour

THANKS: Laidley Police OIC Regan Draheim was pleased with the community’s behaviour on the weekend. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THANKS: Laidley Police OIC Regan Draheim was pleased with the community’s behaviour on the weekend. Picture: Dominic Elsome

LAIDLEY Police have thanked the community for an “excellent” weekend, with little crime and no COVID-19 restriction breaches.

Officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said police were pleased with the community’s behaviour during the Mother’s Day weekend.

“From a crime perspective and a COVID-19 perspective, overall the weekend was very good,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

A few minor traffic tickets were issued but, despite concerns relaxed restrictions could see traveller pushing the boundaries, Sen Sgt Draheim reported no major issues for police.

He said the positive result showed the community was listening and obeying directions to keep everyone safe.

“I think people are trying to do the right thing to make sure ultimately the restrictions get relaxed to a point where things are as back to normal as possible,” he said.

Sen Sgt Draheim said the positive work by the community meant police were able to focus on other policing matters.

“The less issues we get with COVID-19 responses, the more time we can concentrate on public safety and ensuring that people are doing the right thing from a crime perspective and a traffic perspective,” he said.

It was a similar experience in Lowood, where officer-in-charge senior sergeant Bruce Peel said it had been a quiet weekend for the police.

“It’s pleasing – people have been pretty respectful of the conditions which makes it easier for everyone,” Sen Sgt Peel said.

In Laidley, Sen Sgt Draheim said a big success on the weekend was the arrest of five persons in relation to firearms and drug charges, which came about thanks to local intelligence reported to police.

“During a vehicle intercept on Friday, we confiscated drugs and weapons, as a result of that intercepting and subsequent warrants are executed in a Laidley area,” he said.

“With the number of offenders being charged with drug and weapons offences.”

Anyone with information relating to crimes can contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.