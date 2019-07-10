Cops pose as mums in undercover sting

POLICE posing as the mothers of young girls have arrested four alleged online predators in an undercover operation.

Senior police have warned parents to monitor their children's internet usage after Strike Force Trawler detectives snared four men over the alleged grooming of children across NSW.

Lethbridge Park's Matthew Boys, 61, was arrested last month and charged with inciting sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 years.

Police allege he engaged in conversations about sexually explicit acts he wished to perform on both the child and her mother.

Following extensive inquiries, 61-year-old Matthew Boys was arrested in Sydney’s west about 11.20am on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Picture: NSW Police

In a separate incident, Taree's Cyril Bussey, 57, ­engaged in explicit conversations with what he thought was the mother of an eight-year-old girl, detailing what he wanted to do to the child before making arrangements to meet them for sex.

Cyril Bussey, 57, ­engaged in explicit conversations with what he thought was the mother of an eight-year-old girl. Picture: NSW Police

Erskine Park's David Hall, 54, allegedly thought he was speaking with the mother of a nine-year-old girl when he detailed the sickening acts he wished to perform on the girl, before making arrangements to meet the pair.

In a fourth incident, Jamie Roy McKeay, 32, allegedly believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her.

Strike force detectives arrested 32-year-old Jamie Roy McKeay outside a business at Chullora about 1pm on Friday, June 21, 2019. Picture: NSW Police

All four men were arrested between June 20 and yesterday. They were all refused bail to reappear in court at later dates.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec, said parents need to speak with their children regularly about online safety.

"It's important to speak to your child about the dangers associated with online conversations and know what your child is doing online," Det Supt Kerlatec said.

"With children currently on school holidays, it's a timely reminder to keep an eye on how much time your child is spending on the internet, what websites they are visiting, and who they may be speaking with.

"Not only should young people be very careful about providing personal information details to a person they only know in an online environment, they should never organise to meet as doing so may place them at further risk of harm.

"If they encounter something or someone they are not comfortable with, we encourage them to speak to someone they trust, who can then let our investigators know," Det Supt Kerlatec said.