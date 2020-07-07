Menu
Mitchell Amelung, 25, has lost his license for two years after he was caught driving while disqualified by court order.
Crime

Cops nab explosives worker during late-night Maccas run

Ebony Graveur
7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
AN EXPLOSIVES worker agreed to drive his tired partner home after the pair finished working the night shift.

But, moments after rounding the corner, police pulled over the car Mitchell Amelung was driving.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the 25-year-old had been driving while disqualified by court order – an offence that carries a minimum disqualification period of two years.

For Amelung, his driving ban was almost over when he got behind the wheel of a grey Hyundai on February 29 after clocking off work at the Helidon Explosives Plant.

LOCAL NEWS: Girl hospitalised with suspected snake bite

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police saw the car travelling along Railway Street at 1am.

“Police intercepted the vehicle as it turned into Smith Street,” Sgt Windsor said.

Amelung was breath tested but failed to produce a license.

“Checks revealed his license status had been disqualified in Toowoomba Magistrates Court for six months until July, 2002,” Sgt Windsor said.

“He told police he had driven from just around the corner.”

The court heard Amelung’s passenger told police it was her car Amelung had been driving.

“She said she had been tired and had requested the defendant drive on her behalf,” Sgt Windsor said.

LOCAL NEWS: Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

Amelung pleaded guilty to driving without a license disqualified by court order.

The court heard he had no criminal history and a “concise” traffic history.

Duty lawyer James Ryan told Magistrate Graham Lee that Amelung and his partner had finished work that night when they headed to a fast food chain.

“(His partner) had driven to Gatton to go to McDonalds,” Mr Ryan said.

“She hadn’t slept for an extended period so they planned to drive to Lake Apex to camp in the car there … Not a good idea in hindsight.”

Amelung lost his license for a further two years, was ordered to pay a $250 fine and a conviction was recorded.

