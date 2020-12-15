Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton police will have more patrols on the road this Christmas holiday period. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Gatton police will have more patrols on the road this Christmas holiday period. Photo: Ali Kuchel
News

COPS' HOLIDAY PLEA: Don’t become a Christmas fatality

Ali Kuchel
15th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH just one fatality for the Gatton District this year, police are hoping that number won't increase this holiday period.

More police will be enforcing the fatal five this Christmas, with heavier traffic expected following the coronavirus pandemic that halted family visits.

Acting officer in charge senior sergeant Dan Curtain said police could not reduce the road toll on their own.

"We need assistance from the public to achieve results in the area," he said.

He said more people were wanting to travel and local police had already noticed an increase of traffic on the roads - especially the Warrego Highway.

Since October, Gatton police have issued 474 traffic infringement notices across the division.

The only fatal for the Gatton district involved an elderly pedestrian on College View Road, Gatton, who died later in hospital.

"That's one fatality too many, however the public should be proud of the results achieved," senior sergeant Curtain said.

Operation Sierra Noella - which targets the fatal five - kicked off last week and will continue until the end of the Christmas school holidays on January 29.

"The purpose of this operation is to provide a safe road environment for all road users over the Christmas and Queensland School holiday period," senior sergeant Curtain said.

"The operation is using extra officers by local staff with traffic-focused patrols and enforcement including static speed detection services, mobile radar and random breath testing."

Senior sergeant Curtain said drivers needed to take responsibility for themselves, their passengers and other road users.

"Poor decisions by drivers cost lives," he said.

gatton police station road safety warning
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Best Butcher in Gatton, Lockyer, Brisbane Valley

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Best Butcher in Gatton, Lockyer, Brisbane Valley

        Food & Entertainment Matt Preston asked readers to name the best butcher in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley and the response has us drooling. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        Drugs found in teen’s system after running car off Warrego

        Premium Content Drugs found in teen’s system after running car off Warrego

        Crime A teen appeared in the Gatton Court after he ran his car off the Warrego Highway

        Lockyer Valley woman tried to steal from deceased estate

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley woman tried to steal from deceased estate

        Crime AT AN abandoned property, a woman fronted to collect items allegedly advertised on...

        Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Premium Content Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk breaks promise with euthanasia laws push back