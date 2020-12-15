COPS' HOLIDAY PLEA: Don’t become a Christmas fatality

Gatton police will have more patrols on the road this Christmas holiday period. Photo: Ali Kuchel

WITH just one fatality for the Gatton District this year, police are hoping that number won't increase this holiday period.

More police will be enforcing the fatal five this Christmas, with heavier traffic expected following the coronavirus pandemic that halted family visits.

Acting officer in charge senior sergeant Dan Curtain said police could not reduce the road toll on their own.

"We need assistance from the public to achieve results in the area," he said.

He said more people were wanting to travel and local police had already noticed an increase of traffic on the roads - especially the Warrego Highway.

Since October, Gatton police have issued 474 traffic infringement notices across the division.

The only fatal for the Gatton district involved an elderly pedestrian on College View Road, Gatton, who died later in hospital.

"That's one fatality too many, however the public should be proud of the results achieved," senior sergeant Curtain said.

Operation Sierra Noella - which targets the fatal five - kicked off last week and will continue until the end of the Christmas school holidays on January 29.

"The purpose of this operation is to provide a safe road environment for all road users over the Christmas and Queensland School holiday period," senior sergeant Curtain said.

"The operation is using extra officers by local staff with traffic-focused patrols and enforcement including static speed detection services, mobile radar and random breath testing."

Senior sergeant Curtain said drivers needed to take responsibility for themselves, their passengers and other road users.

"Poor decisions by drivers cost lives," he said.