Cops’ grim freezer find after bizarre testicle act

POLICE made a grim discovery when they found a human penis and testicle inside the freezer at the home of a Brisbane electrician, as further details emerge in relation to how he allegedly removed a man's testicle in a separate event at the weekend.

Ryan Andrew King, 27, of West End, fronted court this week for allegedly cutting off the testicle of a man at his request, after the pair met online and decided to enact a bizarre castration fetish fantasy at a Brisbane backpackers hostel on Saturday evening.

The obscurity didn't end there however, as police located a penis and a second testicle while searching King's home.

It's understood there has been no complaint made to police in relation to the genitalia found inside the freezer.

Ryan King, who appeared in court after allegedly removing another man's testicle. Picture Instagram

For the weekend's alleged genital "surgery," King was charged with doing grievous bodily harm, with intent to maim the other man.

New information obtained exclusively by The Courier-Mail about Saturday's encounter has come to light- including the device King allegedly used as well as how the removed testicle was disposed of.

Police will allege the consenting victim flushed his own testicle down the toilet at the hostel accommodation after it was removed by King using a Cyropen.

The instrument, which is used by medical professionals to remove warts and skin tags, emits nitrous oxide under high pressure to remove lesions.

The device is often also used in gynaecological procedures.

King faced Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday over the July 25 incident, where the court heard how his victim allegedly travelled from Sydney to fulfil the fetish fantasy.

King allegedly researched how to carry out the "surgery" on the internet, and was forced to call an ambulance when the wound could not be effectively stitched up to stop the bleeding.

At court on Monday, King's lawyer Brendan Beavon said it was a very unusual set of circumstances.

Contacted by The Courier-Mail yesterday, Mr Beavon said he was waiting to review the full brief of evidence in relation to his client.

King remains in custody with his next court date scheduled for August 24.

Meanwhile, police investigations continue to determine who the genitalia in the freezer belong to.

Originally published as Cops' grim freezer find after bizarre testicle act