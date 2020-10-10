Menu
Two men have been charged with smuggling more than 11kg of cocaine from South America in an unusual item.
Crime

Cops foil sneaky cocaine smuggling ploy

by Caroline Schelle
10th Oct 2020 12:32 PM

Two Sydney men have been charged with smuggling more than 11 kilograms of cocaine hidden in an electrical generator.

The suspicious alternator was uncovered in a shipping container at Botany Bay, which arrived from Chile on September 11, the Australian Federal Police said.

A 37-year-old Dundas Valley man and a 51-year-old Chilean national living at Eastwood were arrested and charged with drug offences on Friday.

Packages found hidden in an alternator from Chile. Picture: Australian Federal Police
"We are working to stay one step ahead of those who look to profit from drugs and will take advantage of any opportunity to disrupt the supply chain and arrest those involved," AFP commander Kristy Schofield said.

Officers found "anomalies" in the alternator and found part of the device was made of fibreglass disguised to look like metal.

Ten silver packages wrapped in tape were found in the alternator. Picture: Australian Federal Police
They uncovered a compartment with 10 packages wrapped in silver tape, which weighed 11.3kg. The powder inside was tested and found to be cocaine.

Two properties at Sylvania Waters and North Rocks were raided earlier this month, which led investigators to houses at Dundas Valley and Eastwood.

Both men are expected to face court on Saturday.

