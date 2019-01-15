Menu
Login
WA Police fined a driver for going too slow. Picture: Twitter
WA Police fined a driver for going too slow. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Driver cops fine for going too slow

by Stephanie Bedo
15th Jan 2019 12:56 PM

We know it can happen but very rarely do we actually see it.

Most of us have to overtake the slow driver in front of us on the motorway and wish that cops were there to witness the snail speed.

So Western Australian drivers are rejoicing at traffic cops in Perth issuing a fine for driving too slow.

WA Police Traffic tweeted the fine early this morning, saying the driver was travelling 28km/h under the speed limit on the freeway.

People were quick to comment on officers taking action over the "painfully annoying" behaviour.

"Yay finally hope this is going to be the start of more to come," one man wrote.

Another said, "Also try educating people to merge at the speed limit and not 20km below the flow of traffic".

Others called for the same to happen on all roads.

"Slow drivers cause people to take risks, which results in accidents," said another Twitter user.

But some were more realistic saying this was a rarity and unfortunately will remain so.

Here's hoping!

cops driver editors picks fine slow

Top Stories

    Project to provide landowners with better flood information

    Project to provide landowners with better flood information

    News Lockyer Valley Regional Council was successful in obtaining a $160,000 grant from the State Government to deliver the project.

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:47 PM
    Sky-rocketing costs force livestock owners to alternatives

    Sky-rocketing costs force livestock owners to alternatives

    News Perfect storm to cause prices rises

    • 15th Jan 2019 2:06 PM
    Mum finds 'couple of crystals' in baby change room toilet

    Mum finds 'couple of crystals' in baby change room toilet

    News Parent disgusted at finding drug remains

    Lockyer family still coming to grips with death of daughter

    Lockyer family still coming to grips with death of daughter

    News The 21-year-old "liked people to feel special"