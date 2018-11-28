Cops enjoy cuppa with community

Constable Chris Curtis with passers-by at the Old Fernvale Bakery for coffee with a cop.

Constable Chris Curtis with passers-by at the Old Fernvale Bakery for coffee with a cop. Contributed

VIGILANCE and responsibility were two key topics during the Lowood Police Station's second instalment of coffee with a cop.

Taking place at the Old Fernvale Bakery on Saturday, officers mingled with members of the community for a "good old yarn".

Besides general conversations about road safety, one-way number plate screws, which were donated by Mitre 10, were also distributed to those who stopped by for a chat.

Lowood senior constable Nicole Sedan said it was important motorists locked their cars and removed valuables form sight as preventative measures to avoid vehicle theft.

"One-way number plate screws make it that little bit more difficult for people to steal registration plates from vehicles," she said.