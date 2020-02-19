Cops charge man over fish and chip shop break-in

Local police are hard at work every day carrying out operations throughout the region.

Local police are hard at work every day carrying out operations throughout the region.

POLICE from Esk and Toogoolawah have carried out numerous operations in the past week.

Read on to see some of the highlights.

Fish & Chips

A 35-year-old Lowood man was charged by police with breaking into the Walloon Fish & Chip shop in early January.

He is to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later this month.

Wet Warning

A DRIVER was lucky to survive an ill-judged effort to drive through floodwaters on Gregor's Creek Road.

After being swept off the road, the driver was fortunate to escape with only abrasions and bruising.

Drug Discovery

POLICE attended an address in Esk and located a quantity of drugs.

A 19-year-old female was offered, and accepted, an opportunity to attend a drug diversion and assessment program.

RBT Operation

A RANDOM breath testing operation was held in the Esk township this week with 589 tests conducted.

Two local residents were issued a notice to appear for drink driving, and a 28-year-old male from Kingaroy was also detained for drug driving.

Expensive Phone Call

A 21-year old-male from Coominya was intercepted in Lowood for driving while talking on his mobile phone.

A smoking utensil was also found on his person during the encounter.

He was issued a $1000 fine and offered and accepted drug diversion.

Elderly Escapades

A 77-year-old female in Somerset Dam was intercepted this week.

As a result of a positive roadside test, she was transported to the Esk Police Station and issued a notice to appear for drink driving.

She is slated to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court in March.

High and Dry

POLICE are currently investigating the theft of a water pump from an address in Mount Hallen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Esk Police Station.

Public Nuisances

Two 43-year-old Lowood men were served infringement notices for public nuisance after a recent altercation at a residential address in Lowood.

Failure to Comply

A 28-year-old woman from Atkinsons Dam was charged with resisting police when she failed to provide identifying particulars as directed.

She is to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in March.

Multiple Offences

A 34-year-old man from Redbank Plains was intercepted by Lowood police and charged with a string of offences.

These include being in possession of a knife in a public place, possession of property suspected stolen and several driving offences.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in March.

In the event of urgent crime, always contact triple-0.

For non-urgent crime, contact Police Link 131 444.

If you have information that may be of assistance to police, contact or local station, or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.