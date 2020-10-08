Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three drug dealers have been charged by Laidley police during a raid (File Image).
Three drug dealers have been charged by Laidley police during a raid (File Image).
Crime

Cops bust three alleged Laidley drug dealers during raid

Ali Kuchel
8th Oct 2020 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOURTEEN well-established cannabis plants have been seized and destroyed during a drug raid in Laidley.

On October 1, Laidley Police ran a drug operation targeting a number of addresses in the Laidley area.

Acting OIC senior sergeant Tony Harm said 12 people were charged with a total of 41 charges relating to the drug misuse act and weapons offences.

"About 14 well-established plants were located in one particular instance, then other smaller amounts of cannabis," Snr Sgt Harm said.

Senior Sergeant Harm said police issued about three supply and produce charges between the 12 people.

"We are hoping it will have some impact on the local drug supply in the area," he said.

The majority of people charged are due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on November 2.

laidley police lockyer valley drug bust
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        Premium Content Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        News In an early Christmas gift most Aussie workers will be likely to get some extra cash in their pay packet. There’s just a few hurdles that need to be cleared first.

        Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Premium Content Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Business AFTER closing its popular cafe in a bid to reduce competition between businesses...

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        Politics CANDIDATES challenging the seat of Lockyer debate in online forum

        ‘It’s what I’ve done forever’: Gatton grazier’s life on land

        Premium Content ‘It’s what I’ve done forever’: Gatton grazier’s life on land

        Community EACH Wednesday, you’ll find Bill Hallas at the Silverdale saleyard – regardless of...