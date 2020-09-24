Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.
Police have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.
Crime

Cops bust man allegedly importing 40kg of cannabis in mail

by Staff Reporter
24th Sep 2020 6:47 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.

Officers busted the 31-year-old with three boxes he'd allegedly collected from the Winnellie post office that each contained about 30lb or 13.6kg of the drug.

A search of his home and vehicle also turned up a trafficable quantity of meth, steroids and more than $17,000 in cash among "other suspicious items".

Detective Superintendent Kerry Hoskins said, the bust was "a significant seizure" and Joint Organised Crime Task Force officers would continue to target the supply of illegal drugs into the community.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to face court today.

Originally published as Cops bust man allegedly importing 40kg of cannabis via the mail

crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robber pulled gun on sleeping man

        Premium Content Armed robber pulled gun on sleeping man

        News POLICE are investigating an armed robbery at a popular lookout overnight.

        Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

        Premium Content Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

        News PARAMEDICS have transported two people to hospital after a multi-vehicle car...

        Two 18yo drivers busted without licences

        Premium Content Two 18yo drivers busted without licences

        Crime Two 18-year-old women have been busted by police for driving unlicensed.

        Developers to re-evaluate Hatton Vale intersection plan

        Premium Content Developers to re-evaluate Hatton Vale intersection plan

        News THE developer will go back to the drawing board to determine the best intersection...