Cops bust man allegedly importing 40kg of cannabis in mail

Police have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.

Police have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.

POLICE have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.

Officers busted the 31-year-old with three boxes he'd allegedly collected from the Winnellie post office that each contained about 30lb or 13.6kg of the drug.

A search of his home and vehicle also turned up a trafficable quantity of meth, steroids and more than $17,000 in cash among "other suspicious items".

Detective Superintendent Kerry Hoskins said, the bust was "a significant seizure" and Joint Organised Crime Task Force officers would continue to target the supply of illegal drugs into the community.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to face court today.

Originally published as Cops bust man allegedly importing 40kg of cannabis via the mail