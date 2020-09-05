Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cop deliberately hit by car at Stanhope Gardens shopping centre
Cop deliberately hit by car at Stanhope Gardens shopping centre
Crime

Cop run over in deliberate attack in car park

by Anton Rose
5th Sep 2020 5:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics are treating a police officer who has been injured after he was deliberately struck by a driver in a suburban shopping centre car park.

The incident occurred about 3pm as shoppers were going about their weekend shopping at the Stanhope Village Shopping Centre, Stanhope Gardens, in north west Sydney.

A police officer was struck down in the car park of the Stanhope Village Shopping Centre. Picture: TNV
A police officer was struck down in the car park of the Stanhope Village Shopping Centre. Picture: TNV

Police have launched a manhunt after the driver is believed to have fled the scene after the incident.

Police say they are currently looking for the driver of a Toyota last seen in the area at the time of the collision.

It is not yet clear what sparked the incident.

Police and paramedics at the scene. Picture: TNV
Police and paramedics at the scene. Picture: TNV

Detectives are on scene talking to witnesses in an attempt to determine the motive of the driver.

The injured officer is currently in a stable condition.

Originally published as Cop run over in deliberate attack in car park

Paramedics treat the officer on the ground of the car park. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treat the officer on the ground of the car park. Picture: TNV
Police officers speak to witnesses at the scene. Picture: TNV
Police officers speak to witnesses at the scene. Picture: TNV

More Stories

crime police stanhope gardens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why it will take years to eradicate fire ants in the Lockyer

        Premium Content Why it will take years to eradicate fire ants in the Lockyer

        Rural Fire ants coming out of hibernation in the south east will be hit with an intensive baiting program.

        Hopes Laidley aged care residents have dodged COVID bullet

        Premium Content Hopes Laidley aged care residents have dodged COVID bullet

        News The West Moreton region has the highest number of active cases in Queensland but...

        Snakes, drugs, guns: Gunshots lead cops to Lockyer caravan

        Premium Content Snakes, drugs, guns: Gunshots lead cops to Lockyer caravan

        Crime A Plainland bricklayer has called two pythons his “pets”

        Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Premium Content Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Crime A holiday maker told police he bought marijuana seeds