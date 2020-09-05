Menu
Cop offered $1000 to cross border

by Emily Cosenza
5th Sep 2020 11:33 AM

 

A man has been charged for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer to let him cross the NSW-Victoria border.

According to NSW police, the 66-year-old's vehicle was stopped at the Barmah Bridge checkpoint about 2pm on Friday.

 

Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
Officers spoke to the driver and asked for his border permit to enter the state.

That was when the man allegedly offered an envelope containing $1000 to the officer.

The Victorian man was arrested and taken to Deniliquin Police Station, where he was charged with giving or offering a bribe to a member of NSW Police.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Moama Local Court on November 4.

 

Originally published as Cop offered $1000 to cross border

NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
