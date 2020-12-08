Menu
NSW police have arrested an officer over child sexual assault allegations.
Cop arrested over child sexual assault allegations

Aisling Brennan
8th Dec 2020 4:27 PM
A POLICE officer will face court tomorrow after being charged by Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators over the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

In September, officers from the PSC Investigations Unit established Strike Force Yalu to investigate reports of misconduct of an officer attached to Northern Region.

Following extensive inquiries, the 29-year-old male senior constable was arrested about 8.30am on Tuesday, December 8 and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse child aged between 14 and 16.

The officer, who is currently suspended without pay, has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries are continuing.

Lismore Northern Star

