Coominya's hidden olive leaf harvest

Australia's largest olive leaf farm, owned and operated by Comvita, is located in Coominya. Pictured is Comvita Olive Leaf Operations manager Aaron Prior .

EVERYWHERE you look in the Lockyer and Brisbane Valleys there are vegetables, fruit and livestock.

It's a rich and diverse agricultural industry that is on show for all to see and often touted for its high quality across Australia.

It should be no surprise then that Australia's largest olive leaf extract farm also calls the region home.

However, Comvita Olive Leaf Operations manager Aaron Prior said it's an operation many would not know about due to its bushland location in Coominya.

"People don't know we're here and we are a bit of a hidden gem in a way,” Mr Prior said.

"Comvita is becoming a fairly well-known brand now and it's right here in the valley. A lot of people probably don't know that.”

Comvita first purchased an existing olive farm at Coominya in 2007 and has steadily grown in size ever since. The company added a second olive farm at Wivenhoe Dam to the operation in 2013.

"Between the two properties we estimate that we have around one million trees,” Mr Prior said.

Despite the crop normally being known for its tasty fruits, Comvita focusses its farming operations around harnessing the health benefits from the tree's leaves.

"We grow all our trees in very high density because we're all about the leaf and not the fruit,” Mr Prior said

"The timber needs about two years to grow on the tree and then that timber becomes fruiting timber, and it's like that for a lot of tree crops, but because we are constantly harvesting it, it doesn't get the chance to do that (fruit).”

Australia's largest olive leaf farm, owned and operated by Comvita, is located in Coominya. Tom Threadingham

Mr Prior said the farm would produce about 2000 litres of olive leaf extract each day.

"We make olive leaf extract liquid and we also make powder for capsules and we have a high-strength capsule now too,” he said.

Packed with oleuropein and antioxidants, the olive leaf extract is scientifically proven to boost the immune system, aid with blood sugar balance and increase general well-being.

The farm harvests leaves four days a week from a custom-built machine. With more than 800,000 trees it takes about 12-18 months for the machine to harvest the entire crop and complete a full cycle.

Once picked, it doesn't take long before the extract is ready for consumption.

"It goes through an extraction process in our factory and there are certain things we are after to make the product,” Mr Prior said.

"By the end of each day, that leaf that was harvested in the morning is made into its final product.”

Like any farming operation, maintaining the olive crop comes with its challenges.

"For us, at this time of year, weeds are our biggest issue,” Mr Prior said. "We don't want weeds getting up into the trees because when we collect the leaf you could potentially get the weeds in with the materials so we have to keep the trees weed-free.”

An integrated pest management plan also helps to keep the plants healthy.

"We also get a little insect called a lace bug and it attacks the leaves,” he said.

"When you start getting large numbers of them attacking a tree it can defoliate the tree.

"Depending on the pressures of the bug, sometimes we release friendlies (lace-wing bugs) which attack the lace bug.”

Like any crop, water management is also important.

"Everyone sees the olive tree and thinks they are quite hardy and they are, they grow in the Mediterranean and grow in the desert, and a single olive tree with plenty of room can cope without water for a long time,” Mr Prior said.

"But, in our situation with the hedge rows, any more than a week without some sort of moisture and they start showing signs of stress.”

Comvita's crop has enjoyed steady growth over the past decade, all of which has been achieved through an on-site nursery and propagation program.

"They are all grown from cuttings on site and we have produced about 100,000 trees in the past 12 months from cuttings,” he said.

In the past five years, Mr Prior said Comvita had propagated close to 300,000 of their own trees, most of which had been added to the Wivenhoe property.