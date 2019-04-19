Coominya soars high with strong history

IN THE small town of Coominya, there is an open field with a long, interesting history.

In World War II, it served as an ancillary landing ground for the Lowood Airfield.

Today, it services aircraft of a different kind.

For more than 25 years, the Aero Modellers of Coominya have gathered in this field every Sunday to fly model aircraft and bond over their shared passion.

Their planes vary wildly in size and design.

Some are sleek, quiet craft with electric motors - others are bulky beasts that roar like ride-on lawnmowers.

Some are expensive, shop-bought models, while others are hand-made from foam or corflute and held together with rubber bands and ingenuity.

What unites all of these aircraft is the enthusiasm their owners have for their hobby, and the sense of community between the club's members.

The club's activities are mostly recreational, with members showing off their aircraft, and helping each other get their creations off the ground.

"Everyone chats. It's a social get-together,” club secretary-treasurer Alan Smith said.

"We all pitch in and help each other out.”

The field runs parallel to Wills Rd, which means the airborne planes can often be seen while driving past.

It's not unusual to see cars pulled up beside the field, with people watching or taking photos.

"We don't mind the odd spectator,” Mr Smith said.

He said they occasionally had problems with minor thefts by onlookers.

The club is always open to new members of all ages, whether they're long-time fans of model aircraft or total novices.

More information about the club can be found online, through the Model Aeronautical Association of Queensland website, or by stopping by on a Sunday morning to have a friendly chat, and enjoy the aerial spectacle.