Coominya fire burns through open grassland

BE ALERT: Crews are on scene at a fire in Coominya.

BE ALERT: Crews are on scene at a fire in Coominya. Paul Donaldson BUN200617FIRE9

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning near Hay Road and Brisbane Valley Highway, Coominya.

The fire broke out earlier today and is presently posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are monitoring the blaze to ensure it remains within containment lines.

At1.35am this morning (Monday), the fire was burning on open grazing land and travelling from Hay Road toward the Brisbane Valley Highway, Coominya

Nearby residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.