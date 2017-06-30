22°
Cool change on the way

30th Jun 2017 3:26 PM
COLD SNAP: The Lockyer Valley is expecting a visit from Jack Frost at the weekend.
COLD SNAP: The Lockyer Valley is expecting a visit from Jack Frost at the weekend.

LOCKYER Valley residents will be reaching for the winter woolies at the weekend with a cold snap expected to hit from Friday night.

While maximum temperatures around the region are forecast to remain in the early 20's the minimum is expected to be down to 2 degrees on Saturday, 4 on Sunday and 5 on Monday with areas of morning frost.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said those sort of temperatures were not "outrageous” for winter but the rapid change would certainly be noticeable.

"Now that the cloud band has cleared out to sea we have very clear, dry air behind it and that dry air and the clear skies really allows temperature to drop off overnight,” Mr Crock said.

"It hasn't been particularly cold through June in terms of minimum temperatures - it's been very slightly above average so far this winter.”

He said the average winter minimum was about 6 degrees.

"Monday night, in terms of the minimum, is expected to be a little bit warmer as there is a bit more moisture around to keep the heat in.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  cold snap frost lockyer valley weather winter

