Cool change comes with wet weather

THIS week's rain will bring welcome relief from the summer heat in the Lockyer and Brisbane valleys.

Temperatures have dropped back down into the 20s after more than a week of hovering around 40 degrees.

The showers are set to stick around for the rest of the week and Gatton was expected to experience temperatures between 17-28 from today until Saturday, after which it would heat up by a few degrees.

Esk meanwhile is forecast for similar, slightly cooler conditions with maximum temperatures of around 25 degrees for the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that cool conditions will develop under heavy cloud cover around the eastern inland parts of the state.

"A significant upper-level trough over southern inland Queensland is expected to strengthen into an upper low over the southern interior and then move slowly northwards,” it stated.